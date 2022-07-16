SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty Thursday to a 2019 murder in San Marcos, according to Hay County court records.

Martin Garcia Jr., 26, of Austin, pled guilty to one count of murder, and received a sentence of life in prison.

The homicide occurred at an apartment where the victim lived. The victim was Aaron Jackson Peterman, 20, a Texas State student. San Marcos Police said in 2019 that the murder occurred during a drug-related robbery.

The other defendant in the case, James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, of Kyle, TX, is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 15. He is currently held in in the Hays County Jail under a $750,00 bond.