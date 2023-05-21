AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter May 8 before his case was given a retrial setting, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said 40-year-old Kelly Lawrence Schernik’s murder case was originally presented to a Travis County jury Feb. 13, but the judge declared a mistrial Feb. 17 when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Schernik was arrested by the Cedar Park Police Department in March 2020. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting 39-year-old Jason Sean Robinson. The charge was upgraded to murder when Robinson died three days after the incident.