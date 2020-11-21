Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter after Buda crash kills his passenger

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter Thursday after a crash killed a passenger in his car almost two years ago.

Cade Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for 10 years, during which time he’ll be on community supervision. He will report to jail on Dec. 10 for 180 days as a condition of his probation.

This is related to a crash that happened in late November 2018 on Dove Drive and Treetop Way, police previously reported. Brown said he was going 75 to 80 mph when he left the road and hit a tree. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

At the time, Brown told police he had been drinking for most of the day. His passenger that was in the car with him, 21-year-old Kaleb Nielson, was killed in the crash.