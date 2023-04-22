AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced in Williamson County for failing to stop and render aid in an accident involving death from an April 2019 incident in Round Rock.

According to records, Cory Wayne Ferguson was sentenced Feb. 6 to serve 35 years in state prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

Records showed Ferguson had a jail credit of 472 days—roughly a year and four months—at the time of his sentencing.

According to a past KXAN report, police investigators used geo-data from Google to find Ferguson after the hit-and-run that killed Cleveland Elliott.

In May, investigators received a search warrant for Google, which requested geo-data on all mobile devices near the scene at the time of the crash. That pinged just two devices — both belonged to Ferguson, and both were traveling westbound—in the same direction as the car that hit Elliott.