AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Oct. 5, Angel Casique Patino, 27, pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The three felony charges were connected to a November 2019 fatal crash at the intersection of North Imperial Drive and Colfax Drive.

According to court records, a judge sentenced Patino to 10 years in prison for each manslaughter charge and five years for the assault charge.

The District Attorney’s office in Travis County said the sentences would run concurrently.

Patino was originally charged with the deaths of 40-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrieles and his 15-year-old son, Jose Aurelio Cabrieles Montoya.