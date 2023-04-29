Austin police work a homicide at the Ballpark North Apartments in north Austin on Jan. 22 (KXAN/Juan Salinas Jr.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted and sentenced by a judge Tuesday for a 2021 murder after pleading guilty to the charge.

Travis County records showed that 23-year-old Roger Chimney was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.

According to previous KXAN reporting, Chimney was arrested in connection with a drug deal shooting that killed 20-year-old Adrian Lamar Haynes and injured another. The shooting took place at a south Austin apartment complex Jan. 22, 2021.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was integrated into the murder case, according to Travis County jail records. Court records showed the charge was part of the plea deal negotiations.

As of Saturday, records showed Chimney remained booked into the Travis County jail.

Toward his sentence, Chimney has a jail credit of 823 days, according to court documents.