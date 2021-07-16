Man pleads guilty to 2019 north Austin murder, sentenced to 25 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents filed June 29 say a man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a 2019 shooting death in north Austin.

Emilio Ortiz will spend 25 years in state prison with a credit of nearly two years already served after he shot and killed Matthew Lee Jarrett, 30, at a north Austin apartment complex September 23, 2019.

Ortiz’s attorney Keith Lauerman said his client “regretted his actions and took full responsibility.”

Ortiz shot Jarrett at the Galewood Gardens Apartments on Galewood Drive, north of U.S. Highway 183 and Payton Gin Road just before 1 a.m. after an argument. At the time, it was the second deadly shooting in as many weeks at the complex.

After the shooting, Ortiz crashed a stolen van into a hotel in north Austin, fled that scene and was then found by police trying to steal another car nearby.