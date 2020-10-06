Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years for murder of missing Kyle woman

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of killing a missing Kyle woman in 2019 plead guilty to the murder, according to jail records.

Bastrop County Jail records show on Sept. 28, Tomas Sanchez-Solorzano plead guilty to killing 33-year-old Yuridia Anaya-Espinoza Nava.

Nava, who is from Kyle, went missing in late February 2019. Texas Rangers joined the investigation, after Kyle police found her car in Travis County, law enforcement reported at the time.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office was brought in after the investigation led authorities to Sanchez-Solorzano, who was living there at the time.

He was arrested during an unrelated traffic stop, law enforcement previously stated. A search warrant was obtained for Sanchez-Solorzano’s home near Elgin, and authorities said they found Nava’s body off lower Elgin Road.

Sanchez-Solorzano was sentenced to 30 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for 1.5 years already served in jail.