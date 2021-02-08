Man pleads guilty, jailed for a year after argument over money led to deadly punch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of injuring another man during a fight and subsequently causing his death in April 2020 pleaded guilty to a criminal negligent homicide charge.

Robert Fitzgerald was sentenced to one year in state jail — that sentence started on Jan. 5.

The arrest affidavit says Fitzgerald punched Brian Hoff in the head during an argument on April 16, 2020, on Seventh Street in Austin. After Fitzgerald hit Hoff in the head, Hoff fell backward and hit his head on the pavement “in a whiplash-type motion.” He was knocked unconscious after that, and Fitzgerald walked away and didn’t make an effort to help, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Fitzgerald was arguing with Hoff over money before he hit him.

Hoff was taken to the hospital but later died of the head injury he sustained in the altercation. The Travis County Medical Examiner ruled that blunt head trauma caused his death and determined the manner of death was a homicide.

An Austin Police Department civilian employee and an APD sergeant saw the altercation using the HALO cameras on Seventh Street and Red River, the affidavit says.

KXAN has reached out to Fitzgerald’s attorney for comment, and once we receive a reply, we will update the story with it.