Man linked to 2015 killing in Bastrop has been arrested

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — One of the men linked to a high-profile 2015 killing in Bastrop is now in jail on a capital murder charge.

MORE: Thousands of files shared in Samantha Dean murder case

Court documents allege that Freddie Lee Smith, 33, helped kill Samantha Dean in 2015. Dean, who was the Victims Services Coordinator for the Kyle Police Department, was found dead in Bastrop.

She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Right now, former Austin Police Officer Vontrey Clark is awaiting trial for her death. This is scheduled for next year.

Search warrants revealed he and Dean were in a relationship and Clark even told investigators he was the father of her unborn child.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that Clark paid Kevin Watson and Smith to kill Dean.

Both Clark and Watson were charged in 2015 — but not Smith.