UT Austin Police released a picture of a suspect in the assault case. (UT Austin Police photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police will investigate the assault by contact that occurred on June 11 in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street, according to the University of Texas at Austin Police Department.

The victim is a UT Austin student, and the attack occurred a block away from campus.

According to UT Austin Police, the assailant approached the victim around 9 p.m., kissed them on the cheek and groped them before walking away.

UT Austin Police describes the suspect as around six feet tall, thin build and with a dark complexion, and was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, light grey shoes and a dark head covering.

UT Austin Police ask anyone with information to call APD at 311.

KXAN reached out to APD for confirmation on the details from UT Austin, as well as a statement, but have yet to receive either.