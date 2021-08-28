Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting Friday night in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Friday night near U.S. 290 and Menchaca Round in south Austin.

Austin police reported to the 1300 block of Southport Drive at around 11:34 p.m. after witnesses heard gunshots and saw a man on the ground. Officers found the injured man, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m.

A second man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He’s in stable condition.

Austin Police Department believes the incident was a drive-by shooting and everyone involved was shooting at each other. APD says another person or persons may be involved, but they haven’t been found yet.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 477-3588.