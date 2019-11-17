Man killed in Pflugerville shooting identified as police track suspect’s truck

Pflugerville, TEXAS (KXAN) — The man shot dead at a 7-Eleven in Pflugerville on Thursday night has been identified by police.

He is 34-year-old Germichael Perry-Moses, the Pflugerville Police Department said.

Officers have also released images of a white Dodge 1500 truck that they say belongs to the suspect.

Perry-Moses was found with gunshot wounds by officers who responded to the shooting at 17511 Schultz Lane at about 8:45 p.m.

They attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police in Pflugerville at 512-990-6731 or submit an anonymous tip to cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.