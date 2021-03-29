Man killed in ‘drug-related’ shooting identified by Austin police, officers still looking for gunman

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is of the APD media briefing for the shooting on March 22.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man killed in a shooting at a northwest Austin hotel a week ago has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Officers said he was 24-year-old Patrick Renda.

APD said on March 22, Austin 911 got a shots fired call for a room at the Studio 6 Hotel on Pavilion Boulevard. When officers and Austin-Travis County EMS crews arrived, they found a man, now identified as Renda, and woman with gunshot wounds.

ATCEMS tried to save Renda, but he died at the scene at 1:32 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and determined he died due to the gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released, according to APD.

Those nearby heard multiple gunshots, police said, and then saw a white man wearing a black jacket and black pants run north through the parking lot.

APD said, “the motive for this shooting appears to be drug related.”

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting or video of it to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app.