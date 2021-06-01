Man killed, girl in critical condition after Fredericksburg shooting involving ex-girlfriend

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A 33-year-old man was killed and a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting near a Fredericksburg home Monday afternoon, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, 30-year-old Estevan Manzasnaras, arrived at the home around the same time as the victims. Police say Manzasnaras went to the victim’s vehicle, opened the rear door and immediately began shooting at the victim.

The 33-year-old man died inside of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified, but his name has not been released. The girl was airlifted to San Antonio’s University Hospital after being hit in the abdomen area, GCSO says

Three other people, including Manzasnaras’ ex-girlfriend and another small child, were inside the vehicle during the shooting, but were uninjured, police say.

Police believe the victim was the intended target “due to a past incident.”

GCSO says the suspect was found immediately by a sheriff deputy and a Fredericksburg police officer as he was leaving the property in the 1500 block of South US Highway 87.

Manzasnaras was arrested without incident and has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child, GCSO says. He is currently in custody at the Gillespie County jail.

Attorney information for Manzasnaras is currently unavailable as of Tuesday, June 1. KXAN will check back.