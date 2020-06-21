COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Man killed, another injured in shooting at Mueller apartments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says two groups took part in a deadly shooting in east Austin last night.

They say the groups agreed to meet at the parking garage at The Mosaic at Mueller Apartments on Mueller Boulevard just north of Aldrich Street. 

Then, at around 10:40 p.m., they say the two groups fired guns at each other and both were shot.

One of those men, 19-year-old Anthony Hebert, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives have identified most of the people involved and are in the process of finding them.

They believe this was an isolated incident.

