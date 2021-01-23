Man killed after shootout between two groups at south Austin complex, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after two men were shot at a south Austin apartment complex late Friday night.

APD says officers responded to the Ballpark North Apartments on Elmont Drive just after 10 p.m., where they found two men in their 20s laying on the ground.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an initial investigation revealed two groups of people were firing gunshots at each other shortly before the officers were called to the scene.

Several witnesses say the suspects are two Black men who left shortly afterwards in a black sedan.

APD is now asking for the public’s help to track them down.

“As we always do, we are asking for the public’s assistance,” said APD officer Michael Bullock. “Anyone who was in the area, that saw anything or heard anything, is encouraged to please come forward and provide any information that you have.”

This deadly shooting marks the third homicide in Austin so far this year.

