Man involved in southeast Austin road rage incident dies a week later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot during a road rage incident in southeast Austin a little over a week ago has died, according to the Austin Police Department.

On Thursday, police identified the man killed as Omar Munguia. He died at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m.

The incident happened the night of Nov. 25 near Riverside and Montopolis Drives. Officers said Munguia crashed after witnesses reported a white, four-door sedan opened fire at Munguia and his car. Munguia was then taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

APD released surveillance footage and a photo of the suspected car earlier this week.

Car of suspect accused in Nov. 25 road rage incident (APD Photo)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.