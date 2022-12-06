AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury handed down an indictment for a man who is accused of stabbing a Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy last month.

Jaime Canales, 40, was indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Canales was arrested by the Austin Police Department Nov. 12 after a stabbing incident at H-E-B on East Riverside Drive.

According to APD, Canales shoplifted throughout the store before the stabbing, and as he was trying to leave, he was stopped by store employees. Canales returned the items and requested law enforcement, and the Bastrop County deputy approached to help with the investigation.

Police said after a brief interaction, Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. An arrest affidavit stated a nurse who was shopping at the time came up to help the deputy and provide life-saving treatment afterward.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he went through surgery.

APD arrested Canales, who police said admitted to stabbing the deputy. Security footage also caught the stabbing, according to court records.

Canales was indicted by a Travis County grand jury on Dec. 1.