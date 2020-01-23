Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash involving car, rental scooter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hit-and-run crash involving a car and scooter sent a man to the hospital near the intersection of Enfield Road and Newfield Lane late Wednesday night, authorities say.

The man driving the scooter was rear-ended sitting at a red light, authorities say. The driver of the car left the scene and there’s no information available, authorities say.

Austin Police and Austin Fire both responded to the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they took the man, in his 30s they say, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.