Man in custody, accused of trying to steal City of Kyle police car

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in custody Friday afternoon after police say he tried to steal one of the department’s cars.

The Kyle Police Department says around 1:49 p.m., officers got a call about a man breaking into homes in the Waterleaf neighborhood. That’s off West Farm to Market Road 150.

Officers found him, but then he tried to get away and steal a police car, authorities say. He was restrained and is now in custody, according to Kyle PD.

One officer received minor injuries during the incident, but police say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

Officers are clearing the scene, and Kyle PD thanked the neighbors who reported the man.