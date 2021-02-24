Man in critical condition after reported stabbing near Leander H-E-B, suspect in custody

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was suspected of stabbing another man with a knife near a Leander H-E-B store, police said. The victim is reported to be in critical condition.

The Leander Police Department said around 4 p.m., officers responded to 651 Highway 183 North for a reports of a man attacking another man with a knife. When they arrived, police found the suspect, identified as Peter Goodrow, 55, and detained him.

Leander PD also found the victim, a 53-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to St. David’s Round Rock for surgery. He’s currently in critical condition.

Police said after investigating, Goodrow was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault (family violence). He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.