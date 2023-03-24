AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died Thursday night after he was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in southeast Austin.

A 911 “shots fired” call came in at 10:43 p.m. from the Woodway Square apartment complex on Teri Road, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said medical treatment was administered, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:09 p.m.

Homicide detectives started investigating the case Thursday night.

Police said there was a relationship between the victim and suspect, and this was an isolated incident. A male person of interest was detained and questioned.

This is being investigated as the 21st homicide of the year, and 6th in ten days.