Man hospitalized after ATV hits him on Onion Creek Golf Course

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rob Ormand has been in the hospital for a week. He underwent multiple surgeries for a compound fracture in his leg, as well as a broken hip and hand.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 he was playing a golf tournament at Onion Creek Golf Course, where he’s been a member for decades. He says an ATV was driving through the course and the driver and passenger were taunting golfers.

“So they went by us buzzing at us, shooting at the bird at us, yelling at us,” said Ormand.

Shortly after, Ormand said they came back.

“And I was waiving my clubs at them to slow down and everything,” he said. “And when he got right up to me, he turned left right into me.”

“He went up in the air, did a couple of somersaults and came down like a rag doll,” said Cory Sullivan who was also golfing that day. He called 911.

“Rob was on the ground in a lot of pain,” he said.

The Austin Police Department confirms it responded to the golf course on Jan. 16 and that a man was hit by an off-road vehicle. APD would not release any further information about pending arrests or a search for suspects, citing the ongoing investigation.

Onion Creek members say this isn’t the first time they’ve seen this ATV driving recklessly through the course.

“They had been out here around three weeks ago, and he had a knit stocking over his head so you couldn’t identify him,” said Don Nowakowski, who was also on the course that day.

Ormand is grateful he’s going to be OK and credits first responders for getting to him quickly. He hopes to see the driver of the ATV apprehended.

“I’m afraid they’re going to kill somebody,” he said.