Man holds Austin western wear store worker at gunpoint, gets away with cash from registers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect accused of holding a western wear store employee at gunpoint and leaving the scene with cash in hand last month.
The Austin Police Department said it happened Feb. 21 at about 2 p.m. at the store location off Cameron Road.
The suspect went into the store and asked about the merchandise. He then showed a gun and forced one store worker behind the counter, APD said. The suspect took cash from several registers and got away in a white sedan.
No one was hurt, according to police.
The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 35, who is about 5’7″ tall with a stocky build, APD said. He also has black hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a black track suit with white stripes, black athletic-style shoes, a black hat made of leather-like material with the word “Austin” on it and a gold watch.
The suspect’s getaway car is described as a white or light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry (between model years 2007 and 2011). A spare tire was on the rear passenger side.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.