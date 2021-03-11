Man holds Austin western wear store worker at gunpoint, gets away with cash from registers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect accused of holding a western wear store employee at gunpoint and leaving the scene with cash in hand last month.

The Austin Police Department said it happened Feb. 21 at about 2 p.m. at the store location off Cameron Road.

The suspect went into the store and asked about the merchandise. He then showed a gun and forced one store worker behind the counter, APD said. The suspect took cash from several registers and got away in a white sedan.

No one was hurt, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 35, who is about 5’7″ tall with a stocky build, APD said. He also has black hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a black track suit with white stripes, black athletic-style shoes, a black hat made of leather-like material with the word “Austin” on it and a gold watch.

The suspect’s getaway car is described as a white or light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry (between model years 2007 and 2011). A spare tire was on the rear passenger side.

Suspect accused of robbing western wear store on Cameron Road at gunpoint in February (APD Photo)

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.