AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 10 years of probation after a 2021 crash that killed one person. The driver was found to be intoxicated at the scene.

Christian Ramos, 26, pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation in December plus 300 community service hours.

In January 2021, Ramos was arrested after a fatal crash on the Interstate 35 service road near the Fiesta Mart on 38th Street.

The affidavit said surveillance video showed Ramos’ car traveling northbound on I-35 as another car traveled westbound on East 38 1/2 Street. At a signal where all lights were flashing, Ramos hit the other car at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police identified Khairullah Danish, 41, as the other driver. Danish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramos told police he drank “a couple” of alcoholic drinks before driving and smoked marijuana during the day. An officer determined that Ramos lost the normal use of his physical and mental faculties necessary to safely operate a motor vehicle by the introduction of alcohol or drugs into his body.