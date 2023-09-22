BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A jury convicted a man and he received a life sentence in state prison Aug. 9 in connection with a 2022 murder in Burnet County.

In addition to the sentence, court documents showed 58-year-old Daniel Keith Smith, Sr. must also pay $10,000 in fines and $795 in restitution.

Smith was charged in the May 8, 2022, death of 55-year-old John Hawkins, who was stabbed multiple times during a fight in the 600 block of Buchanan Drive.

A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was also dismissed the day of his conviction and sentencing, according to court documents.

Prior to his sentencing, Smith remained in the Burnet County jail on bonds of nearly $2 million.