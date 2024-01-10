AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Monday in connection with a fatal February 2022 shooting at a south Austin shopping center.

According to Travis County court documents, 21-year-old Sevon Randle pleaded guilty to murder. The charge was in connection with the death of 24-year-old Jacob Turner.

Randle was previously charged with capital murder, according to past KXAN reporting.

Randle received a 35-year sentence in connection with Turner’s death. Records showed Randle would receive a jail credit of 666 days toward his sentence.

Randle was originally arrested by U.S. Marshals after a witness said he confessed to shooting Turner.

As of Wednesday, Randle remained booked in the Travis County jail. He was previously held on a $1 million bond, according to past KXAN reporting.