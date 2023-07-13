AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of first-degree murder June 21 was sentenced to serve 30 years in state prison, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 26-year-old Donald Carrillo pleaded guilty to the murder charge the same day he was convicted and sentenced.

Past KXAN reporting showed Carrillo was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 33-year-old Michael O’Brien in January 2022 in downtown Austin.

According to court documents, Carrillo has a jail credit of 513 days toward his prison sentence.