AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with an August 2021 incident in northwest Austin.

According to Travis County court documents, Scott Allan Taylor, 45, was convicted by a court Aug. 22.

The intoxication manslaughter charge was related to the death of 20-year-old Colton Roberts, a college student, who died in the 11000 block of Jollyville Road after a head-on collision Aug. 17, 2021.

Documents showed Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge prior to his sentencing.

Taylor received a jail credit of 151 days toward his sentence, according to documents.