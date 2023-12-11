TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Dec. 5 in connection with a murder at an apartment complex in northern Travis County.

According to Travis County court documents, 24-year-old Daniel Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the murder charge. The charge was in connection with the May 2022 death of 23-year-old James Kionne Fields-Pittman.

Gutierrez was sentenced by a court and ordered to serve 20 years in state prison, according to court documents.

Records showed Gutierrez received a jail credit of 560 days.