AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in Travis County was found guilty of manslaughter March 16 after the death of a 23-year-old in May 2021.

According to Travis County officials, 57-year-old Blake Charles Washington was convicted in connection with Christopher Bowser Jr.’s death on May 2, 2021.

Travis County court records showed Washington was sentenced to serve 15 years in a state prison.

Washington was originally charged with murder, but the charge was lowered to manslaughter during his conviction.

Travis County officials said Washington’s trial lasted 4 days, beginning March 13 until he was found guilty March 16.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”