Man dies after being shot multiple times in parking lot of north Austin Walmart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a north Austin Walmart the night before Thanksgiving.

Investigators say someone called 911 Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m. to report that a man was shot at the Walmart on on Norwood Park Boulevard, near U.S. 183 and Interstate 35. When officers arrived they found him with several gunshot wounds.

Police tried to save the man while they waited for EMS medics to arrive. The victim was later taken to a hospital, where he died.

“The shooting did happen in the parking lot of the Walmart and did not happen inside,” Austin Police officer Juan Asencio said. “As of right now we don’t have great descriptions. We do know there are multiple suspects.”

According to officers, the shooting happened while the store was still open. Overnight, homicide investigators spent time talking to witnesses and looking over store surveillance video.