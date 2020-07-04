Man found with heart-shaped mirror and ‘Magical Face Oil’ after breaking into east Austin nail salon, APD say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after he broke into a nail salon in east Austin and tried to steal a heart-shaped mirror and bottles of “Magical Face Oil,” police said.

In an arrest affidavit, APD said the complainant saw a man inside Cute Nail Studio on a live feed at about 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. They called police and gave a description of the suspect.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a suspect matching the description inside the salon with items including a pink heart-shaped mirror and bottles of Magical Face Oil, as well as a butane torch and credit cards.

The suspect gave the name Daniel Dimmz, but a check for warrants found no person of record matching that name.

Officers discovered the names on the man’s credit cards and driving licence was 42-year-old Timothy Caballero. The suspect said that was also his name.

Asked why he lied about his identity, the suspect said Dimmz is the name he uses and described Caballero as his “corporate name,” police said.

Caballero told police he was meeting a female friend at the business and used a push button keypad to gain entry through the front door.

The owner of Cute Nail Studio arrived at the scene. He told police he does not know Caballero and did not give him permission to enter.

Security footage showed Caballero attempting many different codes using the keypad before successfully gaining entry, according to the affidavit. He could then be seen moving the security camera to obstruct its view inside the studio, police said.

Caballero was charged with burglary non residence and fail to identify. He remains in the Travis County Jail on a total bond of $17,500.