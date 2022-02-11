Man found making Molotov cocktail during May 2020 protest in Austin sentenced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cedar Park man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison Thursday for having the materials to make a Molotov cocktail during the May 30, 2020 protest in Austin.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Cyril Lartigue, 27, was caught on camera making the destructive device in a parking lot near the Austin Municipal Court entrance. He was interrupted by oncoming Austin Police officers.

The DOJ said Lartigue ran away, leaving the materials behind, but he returned minutes later to retrieve it. Officers later arrested him inside a porta potty. Officers found more materials in his backpack used to make Molotov cocktails, including beer bottles, lighter fluid, cloth rags and a butane lighter.

Lartigue was convicted after a trial in October 2021. His official charge is possession of an unregistered destructive device.

“Our constitutional right to peacefully protest is sacrosanct and must be protected,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred J. Milanowski in a press release. “People like the defendant who bring illegal and dangerous weapons to a protest should be prosecuted to protect and preserve that right for us all.”

The Austin Police and Fire Departments along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and ATF helped with the investigation.