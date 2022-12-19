AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found guilty of murder on Friday more than two years after a deadly shooting in southeast Austin in 2020.

Michael Ruscoe was found guilty of murder on Friday night in connection to the shooting.

KXAN has reached out to his attorneys and will update this story when we receive a response.

It happened the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2020 in the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road when two men got into a fight and one shot the other, according to the Austin Police Department.

The man who died was identified by police as Derrick Amoriko.

Ruscoe’s sentencing is set for Jan. 6.