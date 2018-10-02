Man found dead near Loop 360 bridge was suspect in Austin murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crime scene investigators at the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Sept. 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The primary suspect in a southeast Austin murder investigation was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge with a self-inflicted gunshot wound the morning of Sept. 28, according to police.

The Austin Police Department identified the man found at the bridge as 28-year-old John Edward Litchfield II, who was the suspect in the murder of his 30-year-old roommate Matthew Fernander the night before in southeast Austin.

Homicide detectives said Tuesday they found evidence that connected Litchfield to Fernander's murder, and have submitted DNA and ballistics evidence for confirmation.

Text messages linked Litchfield to Fernander's murder, police said. Litchfield felt remorse after shooting Fernander and killed himself, a police spokesperson said.

Police officers were called to the Concord Austin Apartments at 7330 Bluff Springs Rd., just east of Interstate 35, at 8:26 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The Travis County medical examiner said Fernander died from a gunshot to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.