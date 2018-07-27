Crime

Man found dead in home near Buda ruled a homicide

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 04:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 04:54 PM CDT

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The 36-year-old man found dead in a home near Buda Thursday morning has been identified as Brandon Lamont Fotnette.

Investigators with the Hays County Sheriff's Office say the death has been ruled a homicide.

Deputies were called to a home on Brandons Way, located in a neighborhood east of Interstate 35 and north of Windy Hill Road, around 8:30 a.m. 

Fotnette is a resident of Buda. The sheriff's office says there are no public safety concerns related to the death.

