Man found dead in home near Buda ruled a homicide
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The 36-year-old man found dead in a home near Buda Thursday morning has been identified as Brandon Lamont Fotnette.
Investigators with the Hays County Sheriff's Office say the death has been ruled a homicide.
Deputies were called to a home on Brandons Way, located in a neighborhood east of Interstate 35 and north of Windy Hill Road, around 8:30 a.m.
Fotnette is a resident of Buda. The sheriff's office says there are no public safety concerns related to the death.
