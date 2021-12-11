Man found dead after overnight disturbance at home in SE Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are investigating the city’s 89th homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead at a home in southeast Austin overnight.

At about 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police received multiple 9-1-1 calls alerting them to an active disturbance at the Grove Place Apartments on Grove Boulevard.

Some witnesses said that the incident may be related to a home that was burglarized, APD officer Alexandra Parker said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who did not appear to be conscious or breathing.

He died at the scene, Parker said.

The other person involved in the incident has been detained and is communicating with detectives, APD said.

Parker described it as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.