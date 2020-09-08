Authorities say man found buried in Austin backyard was shot; suspect now charged with murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
body found on mojave drive

South Austin home where body was found buried in the backyard Aug. 20 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities say the death of a man found buried beneath concrete in a backyard Aug. 19 on Mojave Drive was homicide.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Nicklas Kinslow, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

Two people, 22-year-old Walker Kaatz and 36-year-old Kristie Cardenas, were taken into custody in connection with the case. Both are charged with tampering with evidence, and Cardenas faces a second charge of murder, Austin police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives are asking if anyone has photos or videos of the scene to please contact the APD homicide division at 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

Below is video of previous coverage of the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss