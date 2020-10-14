Man fired shots outside northeast Austin cabaret club then drove off, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of firing several shots outside a northeast Austin cabaret club after an altercation inside the VIP area.

Juan Alberto Almira-Carballosa, 31, fired a gun outside the Bare Cabaret club located at 9705 Reservoir Court after getting into an argument with a group of men inside, police say. When the men were all escorted outside by officers, they were told to leave.

Rather than leave, police say, Almira-Carballosa fired a weapon in the direction of the men he’d been fighting with — then he reportedly sped away in a Porsche. As they did, an officer says he fired several shots at the vehicle to try to stop him.

When officers were finally able to pull the vehicle over on Springdale Road, they say they found a loaded gun that was ready to fire.

Officers say Almira-Carballosa told them he’d been afraid for his life during the incident and that he’d only fired twice in the air. Police report finding four spent shell casings and a live round at the scene, however.

Almira-Carballosa is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and his recommended bond is $100,000.