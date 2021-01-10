Man fired gun at vehicle then assaulted police officer during incident in Pflugerville, police say

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle and assaulted a police officer while he was being arrested in Pflugerville on Friday night.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Keiandre Powell faces six charges as a result of the incident.

Police were called to the area of Kelly Lane and Weiss Lane at about 10:15 p.m. Friday to reports of a man seen pointing a gun at a woman at a gas station before leaving the scene.

Soon after, officers located Powell’s vehicle, which had broken down by the side of a road nearby, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Powell was being non-compliant and urged police to use their Tasers on him. An officer said this would likely be ineffective as Powell was wearing a thick hoodie.

While being detained, Powell allegedly grabbed an officer’s inner thigh and twisted it. He then kicked the officer several times in the legs, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun.

In an interview with police, Powell admitted he could not remember what happened because he was “drunk.”

However, Powell also told police that he was the one driving the vehicle. In addition, he said he fired his gun at a vehicle occupied by two women because they had run into the front of his car, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched the scene and found six shell casings in the gas station’s parking lot.

Surveillance footage viewed by police shows Powell having a verbal argument with people inside another vehicle. Police said Powell appeared to be upset and was pacing back and forth while a woman tried to calm him down.

Powell then pushes the woman to the ground. The footage then shows him retrieving a gun from his car, loading it, and firing it several times towards the other vehicle as it leaves the gas station.

Powell faces six charges including assault causing bodily injury, deadly conduct, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He remains in the Travis County Jail on a total bond of $155,000.