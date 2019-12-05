Man facing aggravated sexual assault charge accused of touching a child in bank bathroom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child after allegedly cornering a nine-year-old boy in a Chase Bank bathroom and touching his privates, per an arrest affidavit.

On August 13, officers were sent to the Chase Bank located at 5407 North Interstate Highway 35 at around 10:35 a.m, according to the police report. The call stated a 9-year-old boy told his mother he was sexually assaulted by a stranger while in the bank’s bathroom.

The victim told police while he was washing his hands, a man he didn’t know entered the bathroom and blocked the door. The victim told police he tried to leave by going under the suspect’s legs but he was grabbed and pulled back. The victim said the man touched his privates with his hand and mouth.

Then the suspect asked the victim to touch his privates, according to the affidavit. The victim said he refused but the suspect got angry and told him, “If you don’t, I won’t let you leave.”

The victim described the suspect as a man wearing a red shirt, a backpack and khaki pants.

Police say security footage from the bank showed the victim and the man he described inside the bank on the day of the incident. Investigators were able to use Texas Department of Public Safety records to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Franklin Woodworth. The report states police showed the victim a photo lineup including a picture of Woodworth. The victim positively identified him as the man who assaulted him.

Officers spoke with Woodworth at his home about the alleged incident. Police say Woodworth acknowledged being in the bank on the day in question. He also admitted to meeting the victim in the bathroom and sexually assaulting him. He claimed uncontrollable sexual urges made him assault the child and that he did not want it to happen again.

Police have not arrested Woodworth yet but he faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as a $75,000 bond.