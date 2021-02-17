Man faces murder charge after wife found dead at south Austin hotel room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 44-year-old man was charged Tuesday after police say he claimed to have killed his wife.

The Austin Police Department said Michael Wells turned himself over to police custody and now faces a murder charge. He was taken to Travis County Jail and has a bond set at $850,000.

At 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, APD said police responded to the 4200 block of the S. Interstate 35 service road in south Austin after a man called 911 to report his wife, later identified as Amanda Morris, 45, was dead.

Wells reportedly told the dispatcher he had killed her, APD said.

When officers got to their hotel room, they found Morris with “obvious trauma” to her body, APD said. That’s when Wells turned himself over to police. He was taken to the APD Homicide Unit office and interviewed.

Investigators and crime scene personnel gathered information from the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy when weather conditions improve to determine the cause and manner of death. The case is still under investigation, APD said.

Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.