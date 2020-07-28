Man faces multiple charges after taking authorities on MoPac high-speed chase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who took authorities on a chase Saturday and ran into multiple cars on MoPac, and a police vehicle, faces multiple charges, Austin Police says.

Police say Yul Dyarell Wells, 28, crashed into two cars while speeding southbound MoPac and taking them on a 24-minute chase. Once he was taken into custody, Wells was charged with crimes from previous incidents leading up to the chase.

In all, Wells faces charges of burglary of a habitation, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading on foot, evading in a vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen firearm, the arrest affidavit says.

The apprehension of Wells began at 2:11 p.m. when officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Stratford Drive for a report of a Black man throwing rocks at a window, trying to break into a home, the arrest affidavit says.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe running and unlocked with no one in it. They ran the license plates and the car came back stolen out of Killeen. Wells was connected with that theft, as well as the theft of two guns, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun from the residence in Killeen, the affidavit says.

Officers moved to the back of the home and saw Wells leave out a broken window, the affidavit said, and Wells ran off. Officers didn’t pursue on foot, but rather set up a perimeter around where Wells was last seen.

As officers were securing the perimeter, a white 2007 Chevrolet pickup towing a black trailer sped up Pleasant Drive with two guys running behind it yelling the driver stole their truck. Officers started to pursue the pickup then, the affidavit says. The driver was later identified as Wells.

The affidavit says Wells then accelerated toward patrol cars, and when officers moved out of the truck path’s, Wells made a sharp right turn. The left side of the trailer, later found to be carrying landscaping equipment, collided with a patrol car. More officers joined the pursuit, which then turned to southbound MoPac.

On MoPac, chase speeds reached 100 mph with moderate traffic, the affidavit says. The pickup Wells was driving ran into two cars on MoPac, a 2018 GMC pickup and 2018 Honda CRV, and didn’t bother to exchange information with them, the affidavit says.

The car chase ended in the 6000 block of South Congress Avenue after the pickup hit a tree, the affidavit says. Wells got out of the pickup and ran, but an officer caught up to him and took him into custody, the affidavit says. As Wells was resisting the officer, the affidavit says the officer punched and elbowed Wells in the face in order to get him in handcuffs.

The stolen shotgun was found in the Tahoe officers found on Straford Drive, and the handgun was found in the pickup Wells evaded police in, the affidavit says. Wells’ passport was also found in the pickup.

Wells is listed as in custody at Travis County Jail.