AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a hi-rise fire in downtown Austin Sunday.

According to a Travis County affidavit, John Heinrich Meyer, 28, faces two charges—arson intended to damage a habitat as well as a charge involving a terroristic threat.

Documents said a 911 caller said someone was setting boxes on fire on the balcony of a building in the 90 block of Red River Street.

Austin Police arrived and Meyer was identified by management and witnesses.

Documents stated Austin Police investigators then examined Meyer’s apartment and said it was “completely ransacked.” Officials also found two areas of origin in the apartment for the fires.

According to the affidavit, the fire caused an estimated $360,000 in damages to the building.

“The fires grew in intensity and activated the sprinkler system within the room. This caused water damage to the fire apartment and to apartments up to three floors below the fire apartment,” the affidavit said.

According to jail records, Meyer remained booked into the Travis County jail Friday on bonds totaling $120,000.