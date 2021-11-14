Man enters UT Austin dorm room, touches sleeping resident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Austin Police Department is telling students to lock their doors — after someone woke up to a stranger touching them in a dorm room.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Jester West Residence Hall on east 21st Street near the intersection of San Jacinto Boulevard.

According to UTPD, a man walked into the room and started touching the person sleeping. When they woke up, he apologized and then left.

MAP: The incident happened at the Jester West Residence Hall on east 21st Street near the intersection of San Jacinto Boulevard (KXAN photo)

The report describes the suspect as tall and slender with dark hair, and with a scruffy mustache and beard. UTPD says it’s still searching around the area for the man.

Community members can download the LiveSafe at UT Austin app, which allows immediate communication with UTPD dispatch via text. Additionally, the university reminds students it has over 300 emergency call boxes around campus, these have blue lights on the tops and alert UTPD to a user’s location automatically.