Man enters Pflugerville apartment uninvited, throws owner’s dog, TCSO says

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday at Lakewood Apartments in Pflugerville for a man entering an apartment without permission and later throwing the owner’s dog.

The victim told deputies he stepped out of his apartment to grab some paperwork from his car and was out for only 30 to 45 seconds. According to an affidavit, when the victim returned to his apartment he found Charles Johnson, 34, in his living room.

When the victim told Johnson to leave, he picked up the victim’s dog and threw it over the back of the couch, according to the arrest warrant. The affidavit did not say how the dog was doing now.

Deputies say the victim told Johnson to leave a second time before Johnson put his cell phone on the victim’s countertop and then slowly left.

After deputies found the suspect, they said he was “alert and oriented” and did not appear to be intoxicated from alcohol or drugs. Deputies also say Johnson denied having ever been diagnosed with any mental health issues.

When asked, Johnson said he was visiting a friend he had known for years, but could not remember the friend’s name or which apartment his friend lived in, according to the affidavit.

Deputies say Johnson admitted to entering the victim’s apartment and said the phone was his.

Johnson is charged with Criminal Trespass — a class A misdemeanor.

Contact information about Johnson’s attorney isn’t yet available. KXAN will update this story when the attorney’s information becomes available.