AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man entered a guilty plea in reference to a June shooting in south Austin , which led to a police chase, according to court documents.

Raymond Anthony Valdez, 27, was charged with a felony count of evading arrest; however, by to entering a guilty plea, the state reduced the charge to evading arrest, court documents said.

Furthermore, the documents said this is a Class A misdemeanor, which includes a confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year, a fine not to exceed $4,000 or both such fine and confinement.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., June 5, officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 400 block of West Alpine Road. A 911 caller said a man was shot, and there was a possible home invasion. The caller also said there were three suspects wearing hoodies.

At the scene, police saw a vehicle quickly leaving the parking lot with its headlights and taillights off. The affidavit said police shined a spotlight into the vehicle and saw three occupants.

Police began a pursuit of the vehicle. During the evasion, the vehicle ran a stop sign, red light and struck police patrol cars, according to records.

Two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran. Police were able to arrest and detain both. The two occupants were identified as Valdez and 24-year-old Ibyron Faulkner.