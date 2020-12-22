Man draped in UT Longhorns blanket robs 7-Eleven at knifepoint, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a north Austin 7-Eleven armed with a knife while wrapped in a blanket.

The robbery took place Sunday at around 4:47 a.m. at the 7-Eleven location in the 9000 block of Research Boulevard.

A man walked into the store and picked up items to buy, APD said. When he was at the counter, he patted his pockets like he was looking for his wallet, but then pulled out a “butcher-style knife.” He threatened the clerk while demanding cash.

APD said the clerk tried to call 911, and that’s when the suspect lunged at the worker and threatened him again. The suspect fled the store and was last seen running northbound on Burnet Road and then east. No one was hurt, according to police.

APD said the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man, estimated to be between the ages of 35 and 40, around 5’7″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a nautical star on the front, a black zip-up Under Armour jacket with a red zipper, dark jeans tucked into pointed-toe cowboy boots, a white COVID-19 mask with dark trim and a UT Longhorn blanket draped over his shoulders.

Suspect accused in Dec. 20 north Austin 7-Eleven robbery (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.